Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday expressed his determination to hasten the formation of the new cabinet.

National News Agency quoted the president as saying he is determined “to cooperate with Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, in a bid to salvage the nation from the ongoing crisis due to the cabinet formation delay.”

During a ceremony at the Military Academy in Fayadieh, on the occasion of “Army Day”, Aoun promised dauntless endeavors to form a government that “does not marginalize any national component.”

Addressing the graduating officers of the “Dawn of Jroud” \, the President confirmed that the Lebanese army was the most consistent force that has protected the Lebanese borders during wars and conflicts.

“This has preserved the land and national sovereignty, as well as civil peace and internal stability,” Aoun said, calling for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, as Israel continues to violate it by occupying a part of the Lebanese territory.

“All Israeli attempts will not prevent us from taking advantage of our oil resources. Lebanon is about to enter a new era and will be classified as an oil producing country,” the President added.

Source: NNA