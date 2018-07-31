Russia plans to agree with its Western partners on the principles of joint work on Syrian refugees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the Territory of Meanings National Educational Youth Forum on Monday.

“Together with the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov during the visit to Paris we discussed with the colleagues the Syrian refugees issue,” Lavrov said. “We want to agree on the principles of joint work on this issue.”

“This is a pressing issue for both Europeans and the entire Middle East region,” Lavrov stressed.

Source: TASS Russian News Agency