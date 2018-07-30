Four tourists, including two Americans, were killed in Tajikistan by armed attackers in what was originally reported as a hit-and-run road accident, the Central Asian country’s interior minister said Monday.

“(The suspects) had knives and firearms,” minister Ramazon Hamro Rahimzoda said of the attack on Sunday that left tourists from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands dead and two others injured.

The victims were cycling a popular route in the impoverished ex-Soviet nation, in a group with three other tourists from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France.

Source: AFP