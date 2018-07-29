Israeli forces have arrested two Italians for drawing a giant mural of a Palestinian teenager, a symbol of resistance, on the separation wall in the occupied West Bank, reports said.

The roughly four-meter (13 foot) image near Bethlehem in the West Bank depicts Ahed Tamimi, 17, who was released from prison Sunday after an eight-month arrest for slapping two Israeli soldiers, an episode captured on video.

On Saturday, Israeli border police arrested two Italians and a Palestinian “on suspicion of damaging and vandalizing the security fence in the Bethlehem area,” a statement said.

On Sunday morning the three were still being held by Israeli forces.

