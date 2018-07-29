Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli airstrike, targeting a group of youths, east of Jabaliya town in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the two Palestinian martyrs were identified as Ayman Nafed Rabie Najjar, 24, and Muhannad Majed Jamal Hamude, 24.

The ministry added that immediately after the targeted Israeli airstrike was carried out, the two Palestinians were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in southern Gaza, where medical doctors declared the two dead.

Source: Ma'an News Agency