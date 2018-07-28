عربي
Saturday - July 28, 2018
Yemen’s A-Mashat Praises Military Achievements against Saudi-led Aggression
Assad: ‘White Helmets’ to Lay down Arms or Be Killed, The Goal Now Is Idlib
Sayyed Houthi Receives UN Envoy, Stresses Aggression Powers Hindering Peace in Yemen
Israeli Settler Killed, Palestinian Martyred in West Bank Stabbing Operation
Abu Dhabi Airport under Yemeni Fire
Tehran to Washington: “Never Hope for Holding Talks with Iran under Shadow of Threats”
Chinese Man Sets off Explosive outside US Embassy
Yemeni Naval Force Targets Saudi Warship off Western Coast
Dozens Killed in Suicide Blast on Pakistan Polling Station
Netanyahu Hits back at Erdogan: “Turkey Turned into Dark Dictatorship”
UK terrorist jailed over murder plot on Prince George stabbed in jail
July 28, 2018
Russian Air Force in Syria Destroys UAV Launched toward Hmeimim Base
Militants Hand over Medium, Heavy Weapons in Quneitra
US cardinal steps down amid widening sex abuse scandal
