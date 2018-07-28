Foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants have handed over a considerable amount of their medium and heavy munitions to government forces in Syria’s strategic southwestern province of Quneitra as army troops continue to make territorial gains and inflict stinging blows on the extremists.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that Syrian army forces had received a battle tank, a rocket launcher, two armored vehicles, three sport utility vehicles equipped with 14.5mm machine guns, a ZSU-23-4 “Shilka” Soviet-built anti-aircraft weapon system, a 122mm cannon, tank shells and mortars of various calibers from extremists in Jubata al-Khashab town.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Syrian military source has told the Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency that government forces are dispatching military equipment and personnel to the borders of the country’s militant-controlled northwestern province of Idlib, and are preparing for a large-scale operation to clear the area of terrorists.

“Military units are being deployed north of Hama province. The next stage will be to launch an offensive on the position of the so-called Jaysh al-Izza (the Army of Glory) terrorists in the villages of Kafr Zita, al-Lataminah, Latmin, Zakat Arbaen, al-Lahaya and Maarkabah,” the source said.

The source added, “The army is receiving information that militants in the northern part of the country are preparing to launch a broad offensive on the positions of the Syrian army. All necessary measures have been taken to strengthen our positions, which will enable the army to thwart possible assaults.”

