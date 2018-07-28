A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned any country that seeks to endanger Iran’s interests, particularly the United States, saying Tehran will retaliate in kind in such a case.

“If some seek to endanger the Islamic Republic of Iran’s interests, Iran will also endanger their interests with its capabilities,” IRGC’s Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said in an interview with Tasnim News Agency published on Saturday.

He added that if the Americans seek to continue with their bullying attempts, the Iranian “Armed Forces will use their own capabilities and potential to safeguard the Iranian nation’s interests.”

In response to a question about US threats to stop Iran’s oil exports, Javani emphasized that the Islamic Republic would carry out “credible” reciprocal threats.

“When a country threatens Iran and raises this issue that it can block Iran’s oil exports if it wants to, Iran’s reciprocal threat would be a credible threat,” the IRGC commander pointed out.

Source: Press TV