As many as 16 members of the ISIL terrorist group were killed, while five more suspects were arrested during operations conducted by the Afghan Forces in the country’s province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Saturday.

The Afghan forces have carried out a total of 12 offensive operations across the country over the past 24 hours, with targeted airstrikes having been conducted in various parts of the country, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry.

The ministry has not provided any information about casualties among the Afghan forces and civilians, the news outlet added.

Source: Agencies