The Saudi-led coalition on Friday attacked an international airport and a military air base in the north of the Yemeni capital, a local military source told Sputnik.

“The coalition aviation launched six consecutive strikes at Al Dilmi air base and Sanaa International Airport in the capital’s north,” the source with the Sanaa-based Defense Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a wave of 50 airstrikes in the past hours on Yemenis in Hodeidah, Hajjah, Amran, Saadah and Raymah provinces.

Source: Sputnik