US President Donald Trump denied knowing Friday about a 2016 meeting between top members of his election campaign team and a Russian lawyer, disputing reported claims by his former attorney.

“I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam,” Trump said, referring to a federal investigation into his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has fallen out with the president.

Source: AFP