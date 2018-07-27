Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani called on Friday for a government to be formed “as soon as possible”.

In a Friday sermon delivered by a representative, Sayyed also encouraged the incumbent government of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to respond urgently to protesters’ demands for jobs and better basic services.

“The current government must work hard urgently to implement citizens’ demands to reduce their suffering and misery,” Sistani’s representative said in the holy city of Karbala.

Source: Reuters