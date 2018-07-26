Germany on Thursday welcomed an agreement between US President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to ease a trade spat that has been simmering for months.

“The government welcomes the agreement for a constructive approach on trade. The European Commission can continue to count on our support,” wrote German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had earlier said the outcome of the talks showed the power of a united EU.

“Europe showed yesterday that it won’t be divided. And we have also seen that if Europe is united, then our words have weight. Then we can speak to everyone with confidence and as equals,” Maas said.

“I have said: the response to America First can only be Europe United,” he said.

Source: AFP