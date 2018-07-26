Russia scoffed at a US declaration that said Washington would not accept Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, suggesting the country’s Ukraine policy could change in the future.

“We know the worth of these ‘fateful declarations’,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a sarcastic comment on Facebook late Wednesday.

She suggested that Washington’s Crimea policy could still change — perhaps even under a new leader in the future.

In the declaration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Russia to “end its occupation of Crimea,” and said Moscow had sought to “undermine a bedrock international principle” shared by democratic states, that no country can change the borders of another by force.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hailed Washington’s “historic” statement, calling it a “worthy response” to the Kremlin’s provocations after Donald Trump’s hugely controversial summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Source: AFP