The statement comes amid stalled Brexit talks, which provoked cabinet havoc in the UK and a disagreement between Brexiteers and Brussels on the Irish border issue some eight months before Britain’s scheduled departure from the bloc.

When asked about the possibility of London stepping back from its decision to divorce from the EU, French Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau said the door would “remain open.”

“We are not the ones who wanted to diverge from the United Kingdom,” she told the BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday.

Source: Sputnik