Iran said the US should forget about the possibility of holding one-sided negotiations with the Islamic Republic “under the shadow of threats.”

“The Iranian nation has never and will never hesitate a moment to defend the people’s rights and Iran’s territorial integrity and independence in the face of excessive demands, domination and pressures,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday.

He advised US officials to never hope for the possibility of holding “one-sided negotiations with Iran… under the shadow of threats” in a bid to advance their excessive demands, noting American authorities need to avoid repeating their “failed experience” of the past.

“The US should know better that the world today and the current era are no place for domination, bullying or one-sidedness,” he said, adding that the negative view of the world public opinion towards US policies was indicative of a great change in the international scene.

“The United States should not bite off more than it can chew and should know its place in this era, and make further efforts to understand Iran’s status, dignity and role,” Qassemi added.

He said that Iran could not put trust in deeds and words of US officials to sit at a negotiating tale with them.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept open the possibility of negotiating a new agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, two days after he threatened the nation with unprecedented hardships.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster,” he said during a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Source: Press TV