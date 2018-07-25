The Lebanese Minister of Industry Hussein Hajj Hasan started on Wednesday an official visit to Syria in order to meet the senior officials and discuss with them the means to refresh the cooperation between the two countries in various domains.

At first, Minister Hajj Hasan met with his Syrian counterpart Mohammad Youssef, congratulating him along with all the Syrians on the recent military victories over the terrorist groups.

Minister Hajj Hassan then was welcomed by the Syrian Transportation Minister Ali Hammoud who highlighted the importance of developing the transportation network between the two countries in improving the industrial and commercial sectors.

The Lebanese Minister is scheduled to meet later on the same day with the Syrian Premier to tackle several issues, including the means to end the crisis of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

Minister Hajj Hasan is going to attend on Thursday in Damascus a conference which tackles the reconstruction projects in Syria in the presence of businessmen and investors from all over the world.

Source: Al-Manar Website