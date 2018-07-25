Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced that the IRGC’s fighter jets will be equipped with cruise missiles with a range of 1500 kilometers.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh made the announcement on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jaafari, which was held in Tehran on Wednesday to deliver 10 Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets overhauled and upgraded by domestic experts at the IRGC Aerospace Force.

With this upgrade, these bombers will be able to carry and fire smart and cluster bombs, and air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and to transfer data between drones from distances of several kilometers, the commander said.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh further stressed that in the near future, air-to-ground cruise missiles with pinpoint accuracy and a range of 1500 kilometers will be installed on the bombers.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

Source: Tasnim News Agency