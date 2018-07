The Lebanese House Speaker said on Wednesday that the implementation of the enforced laws is the entrance to the corruption fight, adding that the deterioration of the soc-economic situation in Lebanon is the result of not abiding by the legislations and regulations.

During the regular meeting with members of the Parliament at his office in Ain Al-Tineh, Speaker Berri urged a speedy cabinet formation, saying that no developments have occurred in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar Website