The United States is bigger than the White House, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

The top German diplomat took to Twitter to slam the US president, by saying that Donald Trump cannot change the reality that the US Is not bigger than the White House, no matter how much he tweets.

“For me, the USA is not an opponent but rather our most important partner and ally outside the EU. America is bigger than the White House. Trump will not change that either,” Maas wrote on Twitter.

“He can tweet as much as he wants.”

Source: Agencies