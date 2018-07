Russia’s embassy in Beirut announced that a delegation from the Russian ministries of defense and foreign affairs will arrive in Beirut on July 26 to hold talks with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on the return of Syrian refugees.

The Lebanese foreign ministry had expressed support to the Russian step of establishing a coordination center in Syria to end the crisis of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

Source: Al-Manar Website