Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that empty and baseless threats uttered by some American rulers are not worthy of response, adding, “we must respond to them in action.”

He made the remarks at a Wednesday cabinet session in Tehran.

Resistance and solidarity of the Iranian nation and attempts to neutralize the plots will be the most powerful response to the ruthless remarks of American officials, Rouhani highlighted.

“The Iranian nation have opposed US rulers’ stubbornness and mistreatment in all fields since the beginning, choosing the path of resistance and steadfastness,” he said, adding, “the harder we work in the country for production and export, the stronger response we give to enemies’ plots against the Iranian nation.”

“In addition to attempts inside the country, the government has started legal and international measures, one of which is filing a lawsuit against the US in International Justice Court (ICJ),” the president continued.

“US sanctions are inconsistent with resolutions and their previous commitments and it is Iran’s right to file a lawsuit against the United States in international judicial organs,” said Rouhani, adding that the Iranian government has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice.

The lawsuit was filed on July 16 over US illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the reinstatement of its unilateral sanctions. Iran stresses that “through the ‘8 May sanctions’ and further sanctions that have been announced, the United States “has violated and continues to violate multiple provisions” of the 1955 Treaty.

In response, the ICJ president has sent a letter to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on the US to avoid taking any further actions regarding anti-Iran sanctions.

Rouhani went on to add, “ICJ explicitly told the US that they have no right to do anything until Iran’s complaint is looked into. ICJ also warned US Secretary of State that it should be careful about its plans and actions in this regard. This is a warning to the US by the world’s highest-ranking legal body.”

Iran resists US in every field, he said, adding that filing the complaint was in the legal field. “In the political field, this resistance continues and its sign is the fact that today an overwhelming majority of countries around the world regard US actions as wrong or condemn them or at least voice regret over them.”

Source: Mehr News Agency