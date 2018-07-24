US President Donald Trump stated that Washington was ready to make a “real deal” on the Iranian nuclear program.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster,” the American head of state said during his address to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

US-Iranian relations have soured to a great extent since May 8, when President Donald Trump announced that the United States’ pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which oversaw the step-by-step lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate harsh sanctions against the country.

Source: Sputnik