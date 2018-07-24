The Russian president Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have agreed to continue their “useful contacts” and may meet by year’s end, a Kremlin aide said Tuesday, as tensions rise in Washington over the direction of the US leader’s Russia policy.

Despite the furore Trump said he was looking forward to hosting Putin in Washington and the White House said such a meeting may come this autumn.

Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said that several days after the Helsinki meeting the Kremlin received a US proposal to organize a new summit in Washington “at the end of the year”.

