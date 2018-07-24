Two security personnel were killed and three other people wounded in an attack Tuesday on a police station in eastern Libya, medical and security sources said.

A hospital official said it had received “two dead and three wounded” following the attack in Al-Aguila, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the city of Ajdabiya.

The two dead were security personnel at Al-Aguila police station, Ajdabiya hospital said in a statement on Facebook.

A security source, asking not to be named, said “armed men attacked Al-Aguila police station… and set fire to part of the building”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

ISIL terrorist group has repeatedly launched attacks in and around Ajdabiya, including on roadblocks manned by soldiers loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

A June 3 attack killed a woman and injured five people in a car at a roadblock near Al-Ganane police station, 18 kilometers south of Ajdabiya.

Two soldiers were killed and one was kidnapped in strikes on May 22 claimed by ISIL against two checkpoints south of Ajdabiya.

Libya plunged into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

An eastern administration supported by Haftar’s forces and a UN-backed unity government based in Tripoli have vied for power, while a myriad of militias and jihadist groups have also stoked insecurity.

