Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called on the Lebanese political forces to coordinate with the Syrian government in order to achieve supreme national interests.

Sheikh Qassem mentioned a number of highly important Lebanese benefits from this coordination, including returning the Syrian refugees in Lebanon to their country, allowing the Lebanese businessmen and firms to invest in the reconstruction projects in Syria and letting the Lebanese exports cross through Nassib on Syria-Jordan border.

His eminence’s statements were made during a visit he paid to the house of Hezbollah fighter Wissam Al-Douulani who returned Friday, along with five other fighters, from the two terrorist-besieged towns of Foua & Kefraya in Idlib countryside.

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine had visited yesterday (Monday) the houses of four other fighters, hailing their steadfastness in confronting the terrorist siege.

Source: Al-Manar Website