Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the so-called ‘nation-state’ law passed by the Zionist entity legitimizes unlawful actions and oppression as it shows that Tel Aviv is “the most Zionist, fascist and racist country.”

The spirit of Hitler has re-emerged among some Israeli administrators, the Turkish President told the parliament.

‘Israel’ has shown it is a terrorist state by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery, he said in a speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers.

Erdogan has also stated that Ankara will continue security operations along its own country’s borders “until all the terrorists have been removed,” adding that “no one has the right to criticize a new anti-terrorism law the government is drafting.”

The emergency rule, which came into force after a July 2016 coup attempt, expired last week. Opponents of the ruling party consider the government’s new anti-terrorism bill, now being debated in parliament, will give Erdogan extensive security powers.

A state of emergency was proclaimed in Turkey after a failed coup attempt of July 2016 and has been prolonged since then in a regular manner.

On July 15, 2016, a military takeover attempt took place in Turkey, with over 240 people killed.

Following the unrest, over 50,000 people were imprisoned, and more than 160,000 government officials and military officers were dismissed or suspended.

Source: Agencies