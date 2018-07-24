Tehran condemned on Tuesday anti-Iran remarks made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stressing that such remarks are part of propagandist acts.

“The hypocritical and cheap remarks made by the US Secretary of State in that gathering were merely part of an instrumental and propagandistic act,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi.

“These statements more than ever revealed the utter helplessness of the US government after its illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its failure to achieve the goals of this unwise and one-sided move which made Washington globally isolated,” the spokesman noted.

“Such words are precisely in line with the US long-term policy of destabilizing the region, which is a violation of its international obligations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he slammed Washington’s dishonesty, hypocrisy, and countless contradictions in imposing the cruelest illegal sanctions against the interests of the Iranian people, IRNA news agency reported.

