Yemeni marines carried out on Monday a wide-scale attack against Saudi-led aggression forces in Mokha, a port city southwest of the capital Sanaa.

Yemen’s Arabic-language news network, Al-Massirah, quoted military source as saying that the operation in Mokha port achieved its goals, as heavy losses were inflicted upon aggressors.

The source said dozens of Saudi-led forces were killed and injured in the attack, after the Yemeni forces targeted arms depots and operation rooms of the Saudi-led forces.

The source added that the swift operation surprised the Saudi-led forces because it was unexpected as the Yemeni forces attacked the port from the sea.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah