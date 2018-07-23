Iranian Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in a meeting on Sunday that neither Judaizing Palestine nor the Deal of the Century will come true.

According to the same source, Ayatollah Khamenei described the so called the Deal of the Century as an “ominous plot” devised by US and the Zionist regime against Palestine and the holy Quds (Jerusalem).

A couple of days ago, the Zionist parliament (Knesset) adopted a bill that declares the occupying entity “the nation-state of the Jewish people,” in what is widely criticized as an apartheid measure that could lead to discrimination against its own Arab population.

The law prioritizes “Jewish” values over democratic ones in the occupied territories, declares Jerusalem al-Quds the “capital” of ‘Israel’, allows Jewish-only communities, sets Hebrew as the official language of Israel and relegates Arabic from an official language to one with “special status.”

The bill would “remove the mask so as to reveal the ugly face of ultranationalist Israel in all its repugnance,” Mordechai Kremnitzer, from the faculty of law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, wrote in Israeli regime’s Haaretz newspaper last week.

Source: Mehr News Agency