Eight have been reported dead and six injured in raids conducted by the Lebanese Army in Hammoudieh, NNA field reporter said on Monday, adding that scores of Lebanese and Syrian nationals have been apprehended over possession of drugs and arms.

Meanwhile, strict security measures are being adopted at the entrances and inside the village.

An army raid on Monday resulted in a fire trade between a military unit and a number of gunmen in the Baalbeck region of Brital, while executing an arrest warrant against Ali Zaid Ismail, wanted for drug dealing.

Source: NNA