Syrian flag was hoisted over the Municipal Council in Naseeb on Monday, as security forces entered the town in Daraa southeastern countryside, paving the way for the return of the state institutions.

SANA news agency reported that following the liberation of Naseeb town, and after combing it, “police units and security forces entered the town and hoisted the national flag over the Municipal Council amid huge masses of the town’s locals.”

“The locals expressed comfort over the deployment of police units to consolidate the state of security and stability in the town after the exit of terrorists from it,” the agency added.

SANA meanwhile, added that locals in the town voiced determination to exert efforts in a bid to restore the normal life following its liberation from terrorists.

Source: SANA