Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At the beginning of the government meeting Monday, Netanyahu said he will discuss the situation in Syria with the top Russian Diplomat.

The Israeli PM added that he “would like to praise US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s firm stance against Iran.

“The powers have indulged Iran’s regime over the years and it’s good to see the US is changing this wrong equation,” Netanyahu said.

“[Israeli] political and military cooperation with the United States is at an all-time high,”Netanyahu added.

