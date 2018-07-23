A senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said threats made by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic amount to “psychological warfare”, and Tehran will continue to resists its enemies.

“We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs … we will resist pressure from enemies… America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran … (but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran,” Iranian Students News Agency ISNA quoted Gholamhossein Gheybparvar as saying on Monday.

Trump earlier took to Twitter to warn Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of the dire consequences Tehran would face for threatening the United States.

Over the weekend, Rouhani lashed out at the United States, having warned that the Trump administration’s hostile policies towards Tehran could prompt “the mother of all wars” and hinted that the US’ attempts to block Iran’s oil trade would result in Tehran’s closing the strategic waterway linking Middle East crude producers to major world markets, the Strait of Hormuz.

In another development, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi dismissed the remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, comparing Iranian leaders to a “mafia,” Tasnim news agency reported.

“Pompeo’s speech on Sunday was a clear interference in Iran’s state matters…such policies will unite Iranians who will overcome plots against their country,” Qassemi said.

Speaking at the Reagan Foundation on Sunday, Pompeo reiterated that Washington wanted all countries to cut their imports of Iranian oil “as close to zero as possible” by November 4.

Iran “is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” Pompeo said.

Source: Agencies