Israeli occupation soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Arkan Mizher, 15, was shot in the chest during clashes in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, the ministry said.

His funeral was due to take place later Monday.

The occupation army said its forces had entered the camp and arrested two people suspected of “terror activity”.

Soldiers fired live rounds at the protesters, the occupation army said in a statement.

Source: AFP