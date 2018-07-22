The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned US against taxing Iran’s patience, saying Washington will not be able to rally the Iranian nation against the country’s security and national interests.

President Rouhani made the remarks at a gathering of Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iran’s missions abroad, adding “the Americans need to realize that making peace with Iran is the mother of every peace and waging war against Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Rouhani discussed the Iran nuclear deal in the wake of US withdrawal, adding “Washington’s first objective was to have us violate the nuclear deal on our own; then they tried to provoke the IAEA but they failed. Their third step was to convince EU to ‘reform’ the JCPOA. Trump made a lot of efforts, but at the end he was forced to walk away from the agreement on his own.”

Iran took the wise decision in response to Trump’s ineptitude, said Rouhani.

“We will not accept threats,” added Rouhani. “Threats will only bring us closer. We will definitely defeat the US.”

“Don’t twist the lion’s tail,” Rouhani warned Trump, saying “you will regret it.”

Rouhani maintained that the country will suffer some losses, but promised that it will gain even more benefits.

“Today, talking to US means nothing but surrender and an end to the achievements of the Iranian nation; if we surrender to a bully and liar like Trump, they will plunder Iran,” he said.

“The current American president not only wants to keep fighting the previous US government, but he is in a constant opposition with the interests of the whole world, and in a sense, with the interests of his own country,” said Rouhani, adding that Trump’s attitude is a threat to both Iran and the whole world, in the heart of which also exists “great opportunities” that Iran could take advantage of.

“No other time but now could one so easily explain to the world the extent of the White House’ anti-Muslim, anti-international law, anti-Palestinian and racist policies,” said Rouhani, noting the US support for the Israeli regime which has recently passed a highly controversial bill that declares the occupying entity “the nation-state of the Jewish people,” in widely criticized move deemed by many, including the Palestinians, as an apartheid measure.

He went on to add, “the senseless support of the current US governing body to the [Israeli] regime has made it much easier to argue against the regime.”

“Until recently, they claimed that the Zionist regime is the model of democracy in the region, but now is there any doubt about the apartheid nature of the regime in the region?” said Rouhani. “Today’s political situation may make things harder for us, but it has also made it easier for us to bring more countries to our side on the international arena.”

“Now, we can even easily tell the world that the Americans have no obligations to international peace, treaties, and organizations,” Rouhani added, implying the US unilateral and unlawful pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, among other acts of withdrawal from a number of international treaties and organizations, such as the Paris Agreement or the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Source: Mehr News Agency