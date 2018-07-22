Hundreds of Zionist settlers stormed on Sunday the squares of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Jerusalem on the anniversary of the so-called the “Temples Destruction”.

Hamas resistance movement called on Al-Quds Palestinian locals to encounter the Zionist settlers’ attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque, urging them to escalate the Intifada against the occupation.

The Islamic Jihad resistance movement also considered that Zionist raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque as a serious aggression which requires an urgent confrontation.

Source: Al-Manar Website