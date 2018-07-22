The second batch of terrorists who reject the settlement were evacuated from Syria’s Quneitra countryside along with their families in a step towards announcing the province free of terrorism.

SANA’s reporter from Jaba corridor said that 48 buses headed for northern Syria on Saturday evening with hundreds of terrorists on board along with their families in implementation of the agreement which stipulates for ending the existence of terrorists in the villages and towns in Quneitra countryside.

The agreement which was reached on Friday stipulates for the return of the Syrian Arab Army to pre 2011 positions and the exit of terrorists who reject the settlement to Idlib, in addition to settling the status of those who are willing to stay.

The reporter added that a careful search of the buses was conducted as explosive belts were found in addition to Israeli-made weapons which the terrorists tried to smuggle on board the buses.

The reporter noted that the legal status of militants who are willing to stay will be settled after evacuating all terrorists who reject the settlement and later al-Quneitra province will be declared as free of terrorism.

