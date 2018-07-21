Syria condemned on Saturday with the strongest terms the so-called Jewish “nation-state law” which was approved by the Israeli Knesset a day earlier.

SANA news agency quoted a source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying that the Law embodies the racism of the Israeli occupation entity “through a racial segregation system that goes beyond the obnoxious apartheid system in South Africa.”

The source added that the Israeli law wouldn’t have been issued “without the unlimited support provided by the successive US administrations to this renegade entity which violates the international legitimacy.”

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that relocating the US embassy in the Zionist entity from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) came as a green light to the occupation regime to go on in its hostile and racial policies.

“The Israeli law represents a blatant violation of the international law and it harms the historical rights of the Palestinian people in their homeland through targeting their pan-Arab, cultural and humanitarian existence in Palestine.”

The source meanwhile, voiced Damascus’ call for the international community to “bear its responsibilities and abolish that law which contradicts the principles of the UN, and to protect the firm and historical rights of the Palestinian people including their right to return home.”

Source: SANA