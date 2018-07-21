Israeli Member of Knesset fiercely criticized the Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu’s administration on Saturday, claiming that it has handed over the initiative to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The Jerusalem Post Israeli daily, quoted Omer Bar-Lev as saying: “Hamas has the initiative… It leads the Israeli government, when it wants quiet there’s quiet. When it wants war and noise there is war”

Bar-Lev stated that, unless the Netanyahu administration breaks this cycle, it will continue and “in the worst case will grow into a war nobody wants.”

The Israeli MK’s remarks come a day after ceasefire agreement was reached between the Zionist entity and Palestinian resistance early Saturday after a new wave of Israeli violence that prompted Palestinian resistance to retaliate. The truce was brokered by Egypt and the UN, and was initially announced by Hamas, which stressed that any Israeli bombardment will be met by Palestinian bombardment.

Source: Israeli media