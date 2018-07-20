عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Friday - July 20, 2018
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Israeli military boat violates Lebanon’s territorial waters: NNA
Europe Needs to Step out of US’ Shadow: Zarif
Yemen’s Al-Mashat Urges Putin to Play Role in Halting Aggression
Trump’s Mideast Peace Team: ‘No Good Option’ Until ‘Nightmare’ Hamas Changes or Goes
Yemeni Drone Targets Meeting for Saudi-led Commanders in Marib
Palestine: Khan al-Ahmar Rallies against Israeli Demolition Plan
Trump Abandoned US Allies in Syria, Russia Big Winner: Israeli Media
EU Vows to Give Its Firms Legal Cover to Operate in Iran
Intelligence Forces Arrest ISIL Terrorists in Southwest Iran: Minister
Trump: Mueller Probe Driving US, Russia Apart
Hezbollah condemns the racist law passed by the Israeli Knesset, the so-called the ‘Jewish Nation-State’, stressing that it comes in the context of the successive steps to Judaize the entire occupied Palestine
4 hours ago
July 20, 2018
Live News
-
Urgent
Related Articles
Hezbollah Denounces Jewish Nation-State Law, Calls on Palestinians to Stick to Resistance, Intifada
Israeli military boat violates Lebanon’s territorial waters: NNA
Zionist aggression on Khan Younis in Gaza claims two Palestinian martyrs: Local Health Ministry
President Aoun Says Endorsement of ‘Jewish State’ Law New Israeli Aggression against Palestinians
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..