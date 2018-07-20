Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said European partners to the Iran nuclear deal must take practical measures in order to preserve the nuclear deal.

Iran and Europe are making tentative progress with the nuclear deal, the top Iranian diplomat told Euronews’ Global Conversation on Thursday, noting that the United States was pushing its own agenda.

“Iran should not be the only side in this deal that has been investing,” Zarif said.

He questioned whether the European Union had the will to follow its instinct and continue with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or if it would blindly follow the United States.

“Even if he [Donald Trump] were pursuing American national interests, are the people of Europe prepared to accept US national interest dominating the decision-making process in the global economy? Are they prepared to accept this? Or are they prepared to stand against this?

He accused the US of applying psychological pressure to scupper the deal and said this had to be confronted by Europe.

On Syria, Zarif said Iran and Russia were making strides in helping the Syrian people. But he said Trump should take credit for supporting ISIL terrorist group.

“The facts that US arms, US weapons have been found in the hands of ISIL and other extremist organizations, is documented by western sources.”

