Russia’s ambassador to Iran, Levan Dzhagaryan, stressed on Friday that Moscow does not hold talks with Tehran on the withdrawal of the Iranian troops from Syria, adding that only the Syrian government can tackle this issue.

The Russian diplomat denied all the allegations about rising political tensions between Moscow and Tehran, noting that those who have circulated such claims will be disappointed.

Finally, Dzhagaryan stressed that Russia seeks the prevention of any military confrontation between Iran and the Zionist entity in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar Website