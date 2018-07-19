Ten buses entered a village in Syria’s Quneitra province in the southwest on Thursday night to start evacuating insurgents to terrorist-held territory in the north, state TV said.

Damascus is set to recover control of the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in a major victory over militants who have agreed to surrender terms, sources on both sides said.

Insurgents in Qunaitra near the Golan agreed to either accept the return of state rule or leave to militant-held Idlib province in the north.

Source: Syrian state TV