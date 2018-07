Units of the Syrian Arab Army liberated on Thursday the villages of Kherbit al-Tair and al-Sheikh Saad in Daraa countryside.

A military source told SANA that army units liberated the two villages after heavy clashes with terrorist groups.

The source added that scores of terrorists were killed and their arms were destroyed during the clashes while the rest of them fled and the army units are pursuing their remnants.

Source: SANA