The terrorists in Quneitra province surrendered to an agreement stipulating for the evacuation of those unwilling to settle their legal statuses into Idlib, SANA reporter said.

The agreement also provides for the return of the Syrian Arab Army to its pre-2011 positions.

The agreement comes after a number of settlement agreements in the southern region due to the successive achievements of the Syrian Arab army to root out terrorism from Daraa and Quneitra Provinces.

Source: SANA