“Boko Haram” terrorists killed six traders when they ambushed a convoy of lorries under military escort in northeast Nigeria, a civilian militia member and a local resident said on Thursday.

“Six traders were killed in an ambush by ‘Boko Haram’ gunmen on Tuesday,” said Umar Kachalla, from the volunteer security force in Gamboru, a trading hub on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

The attack happened at about 6:00 pm (1700 GMT) at Mussini village, some 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Gamboru.

Kachalla said the gunmen opened fire on the 23-strong convoy, forcing it to stop, then looted supplies and torched the vehicles.

“The poor state of the road makes it difficult for motorists to escape any ambush because they need to maneuver through deep and gaping potholes,” he added.

