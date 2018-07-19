The process of transporting the locals of terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa on board buses to al-Eis corridor in Aleppo southern countryside continued on Thursday.

Transporting the locals comes in implementation of the agreement which stipulates for liberating the rest of the kidnapped people from the village of Eshtabraq, in addition to thousands of the locals of Kefraya and al-Foua.

SANA reporter in Aleppo said that tens of buses and ambulances carrying the locals of the besieged towns were secured and they arrived in al-Eis corridor. The locals will be transported later to makeshift centers.

On Thursday dawn, ambulances affiliated to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carrying 13 humanitarian cases from the towns of al-Foua and Kefraya arrived in al-Eis corridor and the humanitarian cases were immediately admitted at Aleppo hospitals to receive treatment.

The reporter added that tens of buses arrived in the makeshift centers which had been supplied by Aleppo Governorate with all the required services, in addition to raising the state of readiness at the hospitals to take care of the patients and to provide all the required services.

The reporter indicated that the rest of buses are scheduled to successively arrive in the temporary housing centers, in addition to liberating the rest of the kidnapped from the village of Eshtabraq.

Source: SANA