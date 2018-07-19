Hundreds of people rallied in Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday against the Zionist entity’s plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village.

The Israeli Supreme Court approved the request to demolish the village in May, claiming that Khan al-Ahmar was built illegally without an Israeli permit, and that the residents should relocate to the nearby village al-Jabel.

However, the Israeli Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction earlier this month to block the demolition. It has as agreed to hold another hearing in August. The demolitions are to remain on hold until then.

The village has become the center of international attention as some argue its destruction would provide Israel with the perfect opportunity to connect Jerusalem al-Quds to the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, effectively creating a divide in the already-occupied land.

