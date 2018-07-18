Israeli occupation forces launched early on Wednesday an arrest campaign against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources said that IOF arrested 13 Palestinians, noting that the identity of these 13 people has yet to be known.

Occupation forces have been recently launching night raids in West Bank, Maan news agency reported, noting that such raids are frightening Palestinian citizens, including children.

In an earlier report, Palestinian Prisoners Center said that IOF throughout this year has been deliberately targeting Palestinian women and young girls.

84 Palestinian women and young girls have been arrested in the first half of 2018, the report said.

Source: Ma'an News Agency